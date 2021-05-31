Employers navigate medical marijuana regulations in the workplace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

South Dakota businesses are looking at how the use of medical marijuana might change their relationship with employees. Dan Oakland, CEO of Alternative HRD is watching for updates from several state agencies.

“We know the law has changed. Essentially, it goes into effect July 1, but they’re still trying to figure out the regulations,” said Oakland.

Testing regulations may need to be revised. In the past, some employers would terminate an employee for a positive drug test, but marijuana testing is different.

“Their drug test shows that they have used marijuana, that doesn’t mean they’re impaired because of marijuana, testing it control weeks after. So that, that’s really what, as an employer, we’re going to key in on,” said Oakland.

Oakland says even when medical marijuana is legally available, just like alcohol, possessing it, consuming it, or being under the influence could be a workplace violation. THC testing levels may vary depending on the position.

“That if a person is, say under the influence or impaired and working in an office setting, it may not be that visible or serious, whereas operating forklift, operating as some other kind of lift or heavy equipment or driving a vehicle, obviously being impaired could have serious consequences,” said Oakland.

Campaign Director for SouthDakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Matthew Schweich says IM-26 and Amendment-A allow companies to decide setting marijuana policies.

“Employers are not restricted in terms of establishing workplace drug testing policies. We really encourage employers to be reasonable and fair and to not take away opportunities for people who do great work,” said Schweich.

Deciding if someone is under the influence on the job may be challenging.

“We don’t have a breathalyzer for cannabis. And so what we need to rely on until there is such a test is physical impairment testing,” said Schweich.

There is much work to be done before the first patient purchases and consumes marijuana. State-issued cards need to be developed, regulations on dispensaries need to be determined. Although medical marijuana becomes law July first, Schweich says the final date to have everything in place is November 18th, which gives employers more time to review their policies and monitor the regulations from the state department of labor, health and the legislature will affect businesses and their employees.

“We keep monitoring anything coming from the state right now. So it’s kind of a wait-and-see game,” said Oakland.

For South Dakotans considering purchasing medical marijuana in Minnesota to bring back home, the practice is considered illegal. To obtain a medical marijuana card, one would need to prove Minnesota residency. If the cannabis was obtained. The federal law prohibits crossing state lines with cannabis, even if you are traveling to another state where cannabis is legal.

