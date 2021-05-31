Friends, family honor pioneers and veterans at historic Corsica cemetery

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a Memorial Day Weekend tradition where families flock to a cemetery just outside of Corsica, and they come to honor their relatives whom are either pioneers or veterans.

Along a gravel road, 8 miles Northeast of Corsica, sits the Blooming Valley Cemetery.

A place where families come to visit their loved ones, some of which are veterans.

“My parents are buried right over there, grandma and grandpa are right beside them, my aunt and uncle is right beside them there’s other family out here too,” said Corsica resident Jim Guenthner.

“My wife has got relatives out here, grandpa and grandma, aunt and uncle and two or three cousins all buried out here,” added Jim Bolt of Stickney.

“This is where my grandparents’ great-grandparents homesteaded,” Russell Metzger of Corsica added.

Generations of families are buried at Blooming Valley, dating all the way back to the 1800′s.

“The first one’s were here in 1868 for sure, that’s when they died,” said Blooming Valley Memorial Day Service Organizer Dale Bormann.

Bormann has been taking care of the historic land for decades, and as a veteran from the area himself, he knows the sacrifice of those gone before him.

“16 of them buried here, there’s two to go. Myself and our treasurer,” Bormann added.

The memorial service is a time for remembrance, “It’s for them that are gone,” said Bormann.

And a chance for families to look back on their heritage, “Keeps the memories alive, so hopefully it carries through to the younger generation a little bit,” Guenthner said.

And it’s even more special for those who served, like Jim Bolt.

“Brings back memories of a long time back. I enjoy, really enjoy all these Memorial Day ceremonies,” said Bolt.

With many generations of families buried at Blooming Valley together, Bormann says there are more than 30 spots left in the cemetery for other family members to be buried in the future.

