Several events planned throughout eastern South Dakota to observe Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Memorial Day is observed every May to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the military for our nation’s freedom. There are several ceremonies and programs being held throughout eastern South Dakota to honor those veterans.

One of the first ones of the day is in Pierre at T.F. Riggs High School. Music starts at 10:30 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM. Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 will host a luncheon afterward.

In Dell Rapids, a ceremony begins at 11:30 AM at Orchard Hills Senior Living. Legion Post 1265 is honoring residents, who are veterans, and their spouses.

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery officially opens Monday with a ribbon cutting and Memorial Day program. That begins at 2:00 PM. This is the first state veterans cemetery. There is a national veterans cemetery that’s been in the Black Hills for more than seven decades, but this state cemetery has been several years in the making. This event Monday is the first official gathering at the cemetery. There are 60 acres available to develop at the state cemetery in Sioux Falls. Just 13 of them are developed right now.

One of the programs later in the day is in Garretson. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson will speak at the event at the American Legion at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.