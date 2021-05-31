Avera Medical Minute
Several restaurants raising money for LifeScape

(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The restaurants part of the Dine Out for LifeScape event are mainly participating in it Tuesday, but The Barrel House is participating Monday.

People are encouraged to eat at one of the restaurants for the event, and a portion of the proceeds at each restaurant will benefit the children and adults supported by LifeScape.

The restaurants participating in Sioux Falls Tuesday are Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, The Keg Chicken, Intoxibakes, and The Honey Baked Ham Company. The Hillside Resort in Wentworth will be another option for people on Tuesday. The only restaurant participating Monday is The Barrel House.

LifeScape is a non-profit that serves children and adults throughout South Dakota to empower them to live their best lives. The organization provides various services and programs to help people throughout their lives.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

