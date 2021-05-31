Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sweden asks Denmark why it allegedly helped US spy on European leaders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination summit of the federal and state governments at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Thursday May 27, 2021. Sweden’s defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country’s foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago.(Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP)
By JAN M. OLSEN
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country’s foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago.

“We want the cards on the table,’ said Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist, adding it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies.”

On Monday, Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark’s Social Democratic government, said he would quiz the Scandinavian country’s defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

“The government must explain how come Denmark has been acting as a willing tool for a U.S. intelligence service, and what it will mean for cooperation with Denmark’s neighboring countries,” he said.

The Danish broadcaster DR said Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the U.S. National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neighboring countries.

The probe concluded that NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.

According to DR, the alleged set-up between the United States and Denmark was codenamed “Operation Dunhammer.” It allegedly allowed the NSA to obtain data by using the telephone numbers of politicians as search parameters.

DR said its report was based on interviews with nine unnamed sources, all of whom were said to have had access to classified information held by the FE. The military agency allegedly helped the NSA from 2012 to 2014.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that “the German government has taken note of the reporting. It is in contact with all relevant national and international authorities for clarification.”

Seibert said Merkel found out about the latest spying report as a result of questions from journalists.

Reports in 2013 that the NSA listened in on German government phones, including Merkel’s, prompted a diplomatic spat between Berlin and Washington that soured otherwise good relations with Barack Obama’s administration.

Merkel at the time declared that “spying among friends” was unacceptable. Still, there were also reports that Germany’s own BND intelligence agency may have helped the U.S. spy on European companies and officials.

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed details of the secret U.S. eavesdropping programs in 2013, reacted to the DR report with a sarcastic tweet in Danish: “Oh, why didn’t anyone warn us?”

In a written comment to DR, Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said the government cannot discuss intelligence matters.

She added the present government has “the same point of view " as the former Social Democratic government led by Helle Thorning-Schmidt who was in power during that period: “the systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable.”

In August, Bramsen relieved the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service, among others, after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating Danish laws.

Denmark has two intelligence agencies, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which is also responsible for military intelligence, and the domestic Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its Danish acronym PET.

___

This corrects the time element in the summary to a lawmaker said Monday he wants to quiz the government about the spying, not that he will do that on Monday.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community

Latest News

There are several programs and services planned in eastern South Dakota for Memorial Day.
Several events planned throughout eastern South Dakota to observe Memorial Day
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas