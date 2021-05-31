Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.(Source: NCMEC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community

Latest News

Heat really makes an impact this weekend.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
The headstone of Army Christopher William Swanson is seen at Arlington National Cemetery on...
A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident