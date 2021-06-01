2 injured in stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges after police say he stabbed two people during a fight outside a bar.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Tolk was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The stabbing took place outside Tommy Jack’s Pub early Sunday morning. Clemens said Tolk was “causing problems” inside the bar. When the bar closed, an altercation involving Tolk and two others sprung up outside.

The fight escalated, and at one point Tolk pulled out a pocketknife. Clemens said Tolk swung the knife and stabbed the two other men. Tolk left the scene, but police soon found him nearby.

Clemens said one victim, 39-year-old Sioux Falls man, received life-threatening injuries. The other, a 31-year-old Brandon man, received less severe injuries.

