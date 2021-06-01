31 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 124,191, 121,795 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. The state also reported a decrease in active cases. Currently, 382 cases are considered active.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 351,210 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 302,102 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 20,169 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remains at 2,014.

