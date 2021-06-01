Avera Medical Minute
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOSSTON, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say the operator of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and his wife, a passenger, was seriously injured in a crash in Polk County.

Authorities say the ATV entered a ditch near Fosston Monday and rolled over.

Seventy-five-year-old Edward Halvorson was pronounced dead at the scene. Seventy-one-year-old Judith Halvorson was taken to a hospital in Fosston and later was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. There’s no word on her condition.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash.

