Getting Toasty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible today across central and western South Dakota as highs warm up to the lower 80s. That same chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible in central and eastern South Dakota on Wednesday with comparable high temperatures. There isn’t a risk for severe weather.

By the end of the week, sunshine will stick around for Thursday and Friday as temperatures slowly rise into the upper 80s. The heat will really begin to settle in for the weekend as highs warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather will be favored throughout much of the week and even throughout much of the weekend.

By Sunday night, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the state overnight into next Monday morning and chances for showers and thunderstorms will stick around for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will then slightly cool into the lower to mid 80s.

