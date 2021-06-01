Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas father may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child with the graduation signs for his two sons on his front lawn. One reads “valedictorian,” and the other reads “NOT valedictorian.”

Justin and Ryan Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, so their father, Tony Parappuram, talked about putting up graduation signs in their front yard. The brothers joked about Ryan being the favorite son because he is his class valedictorian at Cypress Woods High School.

So, Justin Parappuram, the older brother graduating from Texas A&M University, said he would put up a yard sign showcasing his younger brother as valedictorian, and his sign would reflect the opposite.

Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the former as valedictorian at Cypress Woods High School and the latter as "not valedictorian" from Texas A&M University.(Source: KTRK via CNN)

Once made, he took a picture of the signs and posted it to Twitter with a message that said, “My dad swears he doesn’t have a favorite.” The post received more than 350,000 likes.

“I never expected him to post it. I thought it would just be there, and people get a smile out of it,” Tony Parappuram said.

Some people got the joke, but others took it a little too seriously. The truth is that Tony Parappuram is proud of both his sons.

“A lot of people said I’m putting him [Justin] down, and I’m bragging about him [Ryan]. I’m really, really proud of – especially Justin,” said the father with a laugh.

After four long years with many struggles in between, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter freeze, the family just wanted something to laugh about.

“My dad has taught me so much about what it means to really care about your family and to also be able to crack jokes and have a good time with each other,” Ryan Parappuram said.

“I just think this entire thing was hilarious, and it was just very amusing, to say the very least,” Justin Parappuram said.

After this experience, their father jokes he’s never putting signs up in his yard again.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File
4 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

Latest News

Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity
More indictments have been made against people accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 siege on...
4 more Oath Keepers indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site —...
Canada promises more action after 215 children found buried near Indigenous school
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years later, Biden to commemorate Tulsa Massacre