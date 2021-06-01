“GRANDMA” POWER! Augustana’s Oldest Senior Kendall Cornick Led Way In 2021

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s Kendall Cornick is one of the best softball players in the country. In fact she’s on the final list of 15 for the top player award in Division Two, which I think she deserves.

But she’s much more than a great player, she’s a great teammate.

“The best teammate ever! She celebrates your success more than her own and I think that’s what seperates her from every other candidate in the top 15.” Augustana Junior Abby Lien says.

“She is an amazing teammate. She is my role model, she is a lot of the girl’s role models. She’s the player I want ot be.” Augustana Sophomore Torri Chute says.

Clearly Kendall is the leader on this team. She’s also the most mature, she’s 24 years old, and as a result she’s got herself kind of a fun nickname!

“I’m not called the big sister, I’m called the grandma, so not as exciting of a term! I didn’t like it at first but, you know, I’ve even come to call myself that, so it’s stuck!” Augustana Senior Kendall Cornick says.

Kendall has been batting about .450 all year, that’s in the top 20. She’s the third-leading base stealer in the country (33 out of 34). She’s got a great glove in right field and she shows some pop and, when you consider the fact that she came into Augustana as a slap hitter, it’s pretty amazing what she’s done.

But, above all else, in addition to being a great player, she’s just a wonderful human being.

“Just phenomenal human being. She’s going to med school, one of the brightest kids I’ve ever coached my entire career. She’s just and all-around top notch. I think the biggest thing with Kendall, she’s unbelievable humble. She’s so humble. That’s just who she is.” Augustana Head Coach Greta Melsted says.

Kendall is actually the one player that knows her career is over. This was her last season, she got to come back because of COVID, and has made the most of what has been a tremendous career here at Augustana.

