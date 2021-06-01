Huether Family Aquatics Center to keep Yankton cool this Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new water park has opened up in Yankton. The Huether Family Aquatics Center had its grand opening on Memorial Day.

“It’s awesome for Yankton, so exciting,” Brittany Orr, Recreation Manager for the city of Yankton, said.

A project years in the making, the community now has the perfect spot where residents and visitors can cool off in the summer.

“Everybody has nothing but positives to say about the facility,” Todd Larson, Yankton Director of Parks, Recreation, and City Events, said.

Fitted with two water slides, four diving boards, a lazy river, and much more, the Huether Family Aquatics Center has the community buzzing.

“We knew that we needed to build a facility that would be attractive to young families, young kids, middle school-age kids, and high school-age kids,” Larson said. “We needed to get amenities that would be entertaining to all the different ages, and we have definitely got that here.”

The new facility made possible through public input, hard work, and generous donations.

“There was a group of citizens that thought it was important enough to get together and they created ‘Dive In, Yankton!’” Orr said. “It was a community-led group that really worked hard, I mean they put in tireless hours for it.”

A significant amount of money came from former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether and his family’s foundation: The Mike, Cindy, and Kylie Huether Family Foundation.

“Mike Huether is from Yankton and has always had a passion, which I think he’s been pretty open about, for the city of Yankton, and so when this was coming through, the Family Foundation got behind it and made a $1 million donation to the facility that really gave a final push to some of the bigger donors to step up,” Orr said.

Going forward, the water park is expected to be a staple of the community.

“We now have something that the community can be proud of, bring people to, and show people that Yankton knows how to do things the right way,” Larson said.

