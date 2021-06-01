Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee donates more than 1,100 hams to Feeding South Dakota

A significant donation from Hy-Vee is helping fight hunger in the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A significant donation from Hy-Vee is helping fight hunger in the Sioux Falls area.

The grocery store chain donated more than 1,100 hams to Feeding South Dakota on Tuesday. It’s part of Hy-Vee’s “Ending Summer Hunger” initiative which helps provide meat to food banks throughout the region.

For Feeding South Dakota, donations like this go a long way toward serving their mission.

“Meat protein is the number one requested item of those that we serve and it’s also the number one more difficult product for us to get donated. So on a day like today when Hy-Vee steps up to the plate and makes a donation like this, it’s just a glorious day for us,” said Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen.

The donation to Feeding South Dakota is valued at more than $36,000.

