Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity

By KVVU staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - The next time people go to Las Vegas, they can expect it to look a lot like 2019.

Sin City is open for business, returning to pre-pandemic guidelines starting Tuesday.

People can expect live music, full tables and their favorite restaurant looking like life before the pandemic.

“When people come into Bella Vita, they feel like they’re back at home, not worried about all of the restrictions and causing a lot of, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go back,’” said Eric Cohee, general manager at Bella Vita.

The restaurant at The District in Henderson is coming off its busiest weekend in a year and says that will carry on this summer with no social distancing requirements and no cap on customers.

“We have plenty of room, and like I said we’re adding a lot more tables too so we can take a lot more reservations,” said manager Nina Neville.

Klaus Gastager, vice president of Hofbrauhaus, said the restaurant had never been shut down for a day in its 17-year history before the pandemic.

“So it was quite heartbreaking to shut operations down for 15 months,” he said.

Its customer base is 80 percent tourists, so the beer hall and restaurant decided a few months back they would wait to reopen June1. That allowed for a full, grand return.

“The great beerhouse culture, together again and listen to the music, dance if you want, sing along and it’s just going to be a great party again,” Gastager said.

The lifting of all restrictions opens the door to full venues. Starting June 10, the Las Vegas Ballpark will operate at 100 percent for Aviators games.

Live music events at the Downtown Las Vegas event center will not require negative COVID tests or a vaccine to get in.

“I know when I first went back to the gym not wearing a mask, I was a little bit like, ‘OK,’” said one resident. “But it’s fine, I’m getting used to it. You have to adjust; its like ripping a Band-Aid off, you just got to do it.”

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

