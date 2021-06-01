‘Lend an Arm Blood’ drive collects nearly 90 donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The executive director of the Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg, said 89 donations were collected in this year’s “Lend an Arm” blood drive. That many donations will impact up to 267 patients in our community.

Dakota News Now teamed up with KRRO Radio, Scheels, HuHot, and the Community Blood Bank to host this blood drive the Friday before the Memorial Day weekend to help stabilize the blood supply.

Many people have stepped up to donate during the pandemic, but Versteeg said blood centers nationwide have seen significant declines in blood collections in recent weeks. This blood drive helped keep the supply up locally.

There are plenty of other opportunities throughout the summer to help stabilize the supply. There is a list of events throughout the region on the blood bank’s website. You can also donate with an appointment any time at the donor rooms at Avera or Sanford.

