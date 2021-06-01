Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Lend an Arm Blood’ drive collects nearly 90 donations

The Lend an Arm Blood Drive took place May 28 at Scheels in Sioux Falls.
The Lend an Arm Blood Drive took place May 28 at Scheels in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The executive director of the Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg, said 89 donations were collected in this year’s “Lend an Arm” blood drive. That many donations will impact up to 267 patients in our community.

Dakota News Now teamed up with KRRO Radio, Scheels, HuHot, and the Community Blood Bank to host this blood drive the Friday before the Memorial Day weekend to help stabilize the blood supply.

Many people have stepped up to donate during the pandemic, but Versteeg said blood centers nationwide have seen significant declines in blood collections in recent weeks. This blood drive helped keep the supply up locally.

There are plenty of other opportunities throughout the summer to help stabilize the supply. There is a list of events throughout the region on the blood bank’s website. You can also donate with an appointment any time at the donor rooms at Avera or Sanford.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
File
4 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota

Latest News

2 injured in stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar
File
Several South Dakota communities implementing new taxes July 1
Class graduates preschool at Abiding Savior Academy
Sioux Falls coalition helping families pay for preschool
Headstone memorial created by Family Memorials by Gibson
Sioux Falls memorial company creates everlasting tributes
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota