Mask wearing optional for Sioux Falls School District summer programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mask wearing will be optional for Sioux Falls School District students and staff this summer.

The Sioux Falls School District released an update to its COVID-19 protocols for summer programs. In the updated protocols, social distancing is still encouraged and the school district will no longer do contact tracing.

The school district will refer to the South Dakota Department of Health for contact tracing and the notification of close contact with someone who tested positive. The school district says due to the availability of at-home testing makes processing positives cases, close contact clearance, and the need to contact trace unreliable.

Students are still required to self-screen prior to attendance of any programs, although screening sheets will not be collected.

Students who experience symptoms will still be isolated and positive cases will still be excluded from schools for 10 days.

