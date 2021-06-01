Nebraska man sentenced for robbing Sioux Falls bank twice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for robbing a Sioux Falls bank twice.

Ferris Valentine was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of robbing First National Bank in Sioux Falls in 2016 and in 2017.

Investigators say Valentine and an accomplice robbed the bank wearing masks. Valentine was armed with a gun and demanded money from bank employees and the vault. Both men left before authorities arrived.

In 2017, Valentine struck again, wearing the same mask as before. He took money from the vault and then left. Following the 2017 robbery, DNA connected valentine’s partner to the robbery, which led authorities to Valentine.

In all, the robberies amounted to $278,000.

