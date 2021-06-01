Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nebraska man sentenced for robbing Sioux Falls bank twice

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for robbing a Sioux Falls bank twice.

Ferris Valentine was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of robbing First National Bank in Sioux Falls in 2016 and in 2017.

Investigators say Valentine and an accomplice robbed the bank wearing masks. Valentine was armed with a gun and demanded money from bank employees and the vault. Both men left before authorities arrived.

In 2017, Valentine struck again, wearing the same mask as before. He took money from the vault and then left. Following the 2017 robbery, DNA connected valentine’s partner to the robbery, which led authorities to Valentine.

In all, the robberies amounted to $278,000.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota
Nicholas Tolk
2 injured in stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police investigating after KKK flyers found in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Latest News

“If you’re getting close to crossing into another state, it’s always advantageous to shop...
Why gas prices are on the rise, and how you can save next time at the pump
The 78th South Dakota American Legion Boys State is back at the campus of Northern State this...
American Legion Boys State back at Northern State
South Dakota redistricting to focus on cities, reservations
A significant donation from Hy-Vee is helping fight hunger in the Sioux Falls area.
Hy-Vee donates more than 1,100 hams to Feeding South Dakota