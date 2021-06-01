Orchard Hill hosts Memorial Day ceremony for residents

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Dell Rapids, the Orchard Hills Assisted Living Facility has noticed quite a few veterans are staying with them. Therefore, on this Memorial Day, they are celebrating veterans and their spouses for all they went through to protect the country.

With the help of the American Legion, Orchard Hill had a ceremony with the playing of taps and the traditional gun salute.

The staff of orchard hills hear stories of war from many of their residents and held this event to thank them for all that they went through.

“We wanted to do something special for them and their families to recognize them and this is just another example of the Dell Rapids community stepping up and showing their support for Orchard Hills and our residents,” said Heidi Roberts, Orchard Hills Manager.

For the American Legion, hosting Memorial Day events and celebrations like this means a lot to them, as well as taking the time to celebrate the spouses and family who also have a hard time when someone goes to war.

“Not only to the veteran but we also got to remember the veteran’s family, we had to walk away from them, and leave to go to duty, and they never knew if we would even come home,” said Tom Reecy, from the American Legion.

Marvin Gustafson, who served in the Korean War, is thankful for the ceremony and says today is also a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I wasn’t in combat, so I don’t feel like a veteran who deserves too much, but I appreciate remembering those who did go and didn’t come back, they did a lot for us, and you don’t know what it’s like until you’ve been there,” said Gustafson.

