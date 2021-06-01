Planning your summer with 605 Magazine’s June issue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine’s June issue focuses on various things you can do throughout the summer. One of the highlights is a feature on the 605 cabin. Alana and John Snyder, the co-founders of 605 Magazine, bought and renovated the cabin in Lead. It features local products and highlights various areas around the state.

One of the local products featured in this month’s issue is Arctic Sombrero. It was created to allow people to discreetly sip an adult beverage while keeping it cool. Arctic Sombrero is a special lid that can fit on a 30 oz. tumbler to keep an adult beverage cold and hidden.

605 Day is something the staff at the magazine celebrates every year this month as well. It’s an excuse to celebrate all things South Dakota. June 5th falls on a Saturday this year. A new beer will be debuted at Lost Cabin Beer Company in Rapid City and Fernson Downtown in Sioux Falls. Those two breweries teamed up to make a pale ale with local honey. The event Saturday at each brewery goes from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday with live music.

You can read this month’s issue online or pick up a copy at various locations across the state.

