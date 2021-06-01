Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Planning your summer with 605 Magazine’s June issue

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine’s June issue focuses on various things you can do throughout the summer. One of the highlights is a feature on the 605 cabin. Alana and John Snyder, the co-founders of 605 Magazine, bought and renovated the cabin in Lead. It features local products and highlights various areas around the state.

One of the local products featured in this month’s issue is Arctic Sombrero. It was created to allow people to discreetly sip an adult beverage while keeping it cool. Arctic Sombrero is a special lid that can fit on a 30 oz. tumbler to keep an adult beverage cold and hidden.

605 Day is something the staff at the magazine celebrates every year this month as well. It’s an excuse to celebrate all things South Dakota. June 5th falls on a Saturday this year. A new beer will be debuted at Lost Cabin Beer Company in Rapid City and Fernson Downtown in Sioux Falls. Those two breweries teamed up to make a pale ale with local honey. The event Saturday at each brewery goes from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday with live music.

You can read this month’s issue online or pick up a copy at various locations across the state.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
File
4 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota

Latest News

2 injured in stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar
File
Several South Dakota communities implementing new taxes July 1
Class graduates preschool at Abiding Savior Academy
Sioux Falls coalition helping families pay for preschool
Headstone memorial created by Family Memorials by Gibson
Sioux Falls memorial company creates everlasting tributes
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota