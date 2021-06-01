Police investigating after KKK flyers found in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are working to determine if a hate crime was committed after over a dozen Ku Klux Klan flyers were found in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Around 15 to 20 flyers were found around 7 a.m. Sunday near S. 3rd Avenue and E. 18th Street, about three blocks north of McKennan Park.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said residents found the pamphlets on their porch and in their yard. The flyers had information about joining the KKK.

Clemens said police have security footage from the area. He said at this point, the primary goal of the investigation is to determine if any state laws were violated, or if this act is considered a hate crime according to state law.

The city has seen pamphlets like this spread before. Dakota News Now reported on two similar incidents in 2018. KKK flyers were found in August of that year in a number of neighborhoods around the city. A few months later, pamphlets were found outside a polling place at Longfellow Elementary during the November election.

