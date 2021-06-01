Avera Medical Minute
Several South Dakota communities implementing new taxes July 1

File
File(WRDW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning July 1, a number of South Dakota communities will implement a new municipal tax rate.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on either Jan. 1 or July 1 each year.

The four municipalities include:

Oelrichs is increasing its 0 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.

Dante is increasing its 1 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.

Howard is imposing a 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax rate on lodging, eating establishments, alcoholic beverages, and ticket sales or admissions to places of amusement, athletic and cultural events. This tax is in addition to its 2 percent general sales and use tax rate.

Freeman is imposing a 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax rate on lodging, eating establishments, alcoholic beverages, and ticket sales or admissions to places of amusement, athletic and cultural events. This tax is in addition to its 2 percent general sales and use tax rate.

