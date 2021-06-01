Sioux Falls coalition helping families pay for preschool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Preschool can help children reach their potential as they grow up. But some families struggle to afford it.

That’s where the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition steps in to help.

“Our goal is to provide the experience of preschool to every child, and so every child in Sioux Falls arrives in kindergarten on a level playing field ready to learn,” Hope Coalition Executive Director Amy Benda said.

Kids like Nyoul are ready to learn. Thanks to a Hope Coalition scholarship, he got to attend preschool at Abiding Savior Academy in Sioux Falls at no cost to his family.

“When I first came to preschool I was shy, and then after that when I came to preschool I did not feel shy anymore,” Nyoul said.

Nyoul’s mom likes that he’s more prepared for what’s to come.

“Starting in this age will really help him, make things easy for him, because he will not be behind when he starts in kindergarten. He will be in the level with the kids,” she said. “But when he’s late and he wants to catch up, and then it’s too late for him and then it can discourage him. So I’m glad he took that class.”

According to the Hope Coalition, research shows that kids who go to preschool are more likely to graduate high school, go to college, get jobs and keep jobs.

“I really enjoy the aspect of them learning how to socialize with other children, learning those simple rules before they get to kindergarten of how to stand in a line, how to sit still at story time, manners at the table, those kinds of things,” Abiding Savior Academy preschool teacher Erika DeWitt said. “And then the ABCs, 123s.”

The coalition is looking for more families to help. If you or someone you know might be interested, find more information on their website.

