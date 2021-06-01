Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls memorial company creates everlasting tributes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people spent Memorial Day visiting a cemetery to remember those who have been lost. While we don’t often think about it, a lot of time, thought, and effort goes into creating the headstones that mark where loved ones rest.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauk stopped by Family Memorials by Gibson in Sioux Falls to get a closer look at the process. Watch the story in the video player attached to this story.

