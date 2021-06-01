Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota redistricting to focus on cities, reservations

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing legislative districts will focus on the state’s two largest cities, as well as Native American reservations.

Both the House and Senate committees that are redrawing legislative boundaries decided to create sub-committees tasked with gathering input from Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and “tribal areas.”

Lawmakers are readying to receive data from the 2020 Census, develop boundary lines for legislative districts and approve them by Dec. 1. But the districts in urban areas and Indian reservations could have the most hiccups.

Native Americans involved in the process say it’s important to consult with the tribal governments on the process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
FILE
All-terrain vehicle crash kills man, injures wife in Minnesota
Nicholas Tolk
2 injured in stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police investigating after KKK flyers found in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Latest News

“If you’re getting close to crossing into another state, it’s always advantageous to shop...
Why gas prices are on the rise, and how you can save next time at the pump
The 78th South Dakota American Legion Boys State is back at the campus of Northern State this...
American Legion Boys State back at Northern State
Nebraska man sentenced for robbing Sioux Falls bank twice
A significant donation from Hy-Vee is helping fight hunger in the Sioux Falls area.
Hy-Vee donates more than 1,100 hams to Feeding South Dakota