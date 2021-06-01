Avera Medical Minute
State B Baseball Quarterfinal Recap

Vermillion, West Central, Dakota Valley & Dell Rapids Advance
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A beautiful Memorial Day set the stage for the start of the State B Baseball Tournament at Sioux Falls Stadium, with three of the four quarterfinal games coming down to the final at-bats.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-Vermillion’s 3-2 victory over Howard

-West Central’s back-and-forth 6-5 win over Platte Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica/Stickney

-Dakota Valley’s 2-0 shutout of Redfield

-Dell Rapids 10-3 win over Gregory

The tournament continues tomorrow at “The Birdcage” as well. Vermillion will meet West Central in the first semifinal at noon followed by Dakota Valley and Dell Rapids at 2:00 PM.

The winners of those games will meet for the championship at 5:00 PM.

