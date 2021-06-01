Victim in fatal crash near Groton identified

GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mitchell Domokos of Conway, Ark. died in Wednesday’s crash north of Groton, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Domokos was driving a pickup south on S.D. Highway 37 when the pickup left the road, drove into a ditch and crashed into a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt. No one else was involved in the crash.

