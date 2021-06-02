Avera Medical Minute
American Legion Boys State back at Northern State

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 78th South Dakota American Legion Boys State got underway this week at Northern State in Aberdeen. And after having to call off last year’s session due to the pandemic, participants and organizers are excited to get underway.

Although there were discussions of how Boys State would work last year during the beginning of the pandemic, it was eventually called off. But for those in Aberdeen this week, it makes returning that much more exciting.

“It was so unfortunate and really hit a lot of us hard that are truly dedicated to this program. So we are absolutely excited to be back on campus in person,” said Boys State Director C.P. Van Delist.

Delist said the state’s largest civics class, which normally hosts high school students headed into their senior year, is allowing some who missed the session last year to attend. And that’s aided by Northern State returning to a more normal setting on campus, along with other Board of Regents institutions.

“It’s always an exciting time. It’s a way to bring some energy to campus during the summer where usually classes move more to an online capacity,” said NSU Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communication Justin Fraase.

One of those participating in Boys State this year is Eugene Ironshell III from Rosebud. He said not only is he looking forward to the experience he’ll get while in Aberdeen this week, but he’s also looking forward to getting more people from his school involved in the program in the coming years.

“You know I’ve got to teach them stuff when I go back home. I’ve got to teach my friends, people I know,” said Ironshell.

And more importantly, he’s looking to get his family involved as well.

“I have two twin sisters, they’re going to be juniors this year. And I really want to get them involved in Girls State as well,” said Ironshell.

Meanwhile, in Vermillion, Girls State is also returning this year and is currently underway at the University of South Dakota.

