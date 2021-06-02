Harrisburg voters pass $60M bond for new schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in Harrisburg have approved a a $60 million school bond.

Unofficial counts show 809 voters approved the measure, while 168 voted against it.

This now paves the way for a new middle school and freshman academy to accommodate more students in the growing district.

The new middle school would be built in the area of 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The new freshman academy would be built in the area south of 85th Street and west of Cliff Avenue.

