Harrisburg voters pass $60M bond for new schools

(KSFY)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in Harrisburg have approved a a $60 million school bond.

Unofficial counts show 809 voters approved the measure, while 168 voted against it.

This now paves the way for a new middle school and freshman academy to accommodate more students in the growing district.

The new middle school would be built in the area of 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The new freshman academy would be built in the area south of 85th Street and west of Cliff Avenue.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents of Harrisburg to vote on $60M bond for new schools (dakotanewsnow.com)

