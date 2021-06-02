Why gas prices are on the rise, and how you can save next time at the pump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When customers look through the lot at Schulte Subaru, one of the many details they look for is the miles per gallon. General Manager Jason Hanson says the recent gas price increase hasn’t changed what type of vehicle they want to buy.

“Obviously they were lower last year but I feel like that was an anomaly that was so cheap. So no, nobody seems to be really concerned with it,” said Hanson.

Although gas is a dollar more per gallon than last year, it was not nearly as dramatic as the economic downturn in 2008.

“You saw people trading in Yukons and Denalis and buying just these little gas cars,” said Hanson.

Gas prices are going up in part because of demand, according to GasBuddy dot com’s Patrick De Haan.

“Millions of Americans hit the road, gasoline demand was up almost 41% over the holiday weekend compared to a year ago,” said De Haan.

So why is there a variance in the price from station to station?

“The difference is timing. Some stations may have bought their gasoline a long time ago when it was less, or more recently. They could be in more competitive areas, they may be blending it with ethanol, they may be getting it from a different supplier,” said De Haan.

Other factors that could change the price across the region are different tax rates and if there’s competition close by. So how can save on gasoline? De Haan says you may save money by downloading the station’s app for more discounts. Some offer card memberships to swipe at the pump. Doing your research can save a lot for longer trips.

“If you’re getting close to crossing into another state, it’s always advantageous to shop around, see if the low prices are where you are, or see if the low prices are down the road,” said De Haan.

De Haan says it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for which fuel to use, but he always goes for the least expensive allowed.

“I mean all gasoline has to meet federal requirements for additives, and if it’s me, I’ll probably just choose the lowest priced option at a station that looks reasonable,” said De Haan.

Even though we’re paying more than last year, Schulte manager Jeremy Griffith, says no one seems to be in a panic.

“Four dollar gas is where people are going to start really getting nervous, I think, you know right now in that $2 and $3 price range, I think that’s still kind of normal gas prices. We were just really lucky for a year to get down to that $2 or so,” said Griffith.

