Rain Chances Increase Next Few Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After an unseasonably cool day Monday, temperatures have returned to what we have seen most of June with 90s and some triple digits. Humidity levels have increased as well, and that will lead to chances for showers and thunderstorms in the coming days.

TONIGHT: It’ll be a warm and muggy night ahead as a system with an associated warm front sits close by. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected, there is a marginal risk in place for places like Winner, Mission, Yankton and Lake Andes. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will gradually shift to the N for areas in northern and central South Dakota as a cold front approaches. Lows fall back into the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Most of the day will be quiet but there will be a chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours as the cold front drifts southeast. The cold front will stall out and become a stationary front Thursday night just to our southeast. This will give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially overnight. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the southern and northwestern portions of the area. Winds will be out of the E and NE at 5-20 mph. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: The front remains to our east-southeast, so we’ll continue to see the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The better chance will be across eastern and southern South Dakota into Iowa and southern Minnesota. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEEKEND: Believe it or not, the chance for showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. It’ll be more scattered in nature, but the chances are there. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s, so right around average for late June.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: The beginning of next week will feature lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Some models want to keep chances of rain in the forecast each day, but I am keeping us dry with sunshine for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday, with mid 80s to low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: The dry and warm weather looks to continue with hardly any chances for rain. Highs look to climb back into the 90s once again, with some spots along and west of the James River Valley potentially making a run at 100 degrees again.

