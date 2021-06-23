UPDATE: Missing, endangered Humboldt man found

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE 6/24/21: The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday morning just after 8:00 AM that Thomas Beesley had been located.

The tweet also said he was safe.

An endangered missing advisory was sent out Wednesday afternoon after Beesley left his house in Humboldt Wednesday morning about 8:00 AM. His family said he has signs of dementia and may have become disoriented and lost.

___________________________

The State of South Dakota has issued an endangered missing advisory for an 85-year-old Humboldt man.

Thomas Beesley left his home around 8 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since. His family says he has signs of dementia and may have become disoriented and lost.

Beesley was driving a 2017 white Chrysler Pacifica with South Dakota license plate 1U-9768. His direction of travel is not known. He did not take a phone or wallet with him.

Officials described Beesley as 6′ tall weight 180 pounds with green eyes and gray shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and camouflage cargo shorts.

Anyone who sees Beesley or his vehicle is asked to call 605-367-7000.

