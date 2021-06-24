Avera Medical Minute
Birds look to rebound against Houston Apollos

Canaries in game two of series with Houston
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Houston Apollos are playing their entire 100 game schedule on the road. And Wednesday night they were looking for a second straight with over the Canaries after winning 10-7 Tuesday night.

And after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Birds responded with 4 runs to take the lead for good. Jabari Henry had the first of 2 RBI’s and Trey Michalczewski belted a long 2-run double. Shamoy Christopher later blasted a 3-run HR to extend the lead to 10-1 and the Canaries went on to win handily 12-3.

The same two teams play the rubber game of the series Thursday night at SF Stadium. Sioux Falls is now 16-16 after the win.

