Dating app company gives staff paid week off this week to address burnout

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Bumble has made a reputation for shaking up the dating app scene. Now, it’s innovating again to help its employees.

Bumble has shut down all of its offices this week, and staffers will still get paid.

It’s one way companies are looking to help their employees unwind and recover from COVID-19-related burnout.

Bumble, the dating app known for empowering women to make the first move, is giving all of its employees a little extra love this week.

Now, 15 months into the pandemic, the company says that this extra paid time off is a way of thanking staff for their hard work and resilience.

Bumble has had a lot of hard work. The company went public in February. That’s no small undertaking.

It’s also seen really strong user growth.

Paid users were up 30% in the first three months of the year, and one staff member writing on Twitter, that tweet now unavailable said that this move shows that the CEO of Bumble is picking up on staff’s “collective burnout.”

Well, this sense of burnout is not limited to Bumble. It is starting to show up in data.

In April in the U.S., almost 4 million Americans quit their jobs. That’s the highest that it’s been over the past 20 years.

Microsoft also did a survey out this month where they surveyed 30,000 workers across 31 countries and found that 41% are considering quitting their jobs in the next 12 months.

All this means that employers are really thinking about retention.

Some companies, the likes of Google and Uber, are offering hybrid work options, some days in the office and some at home.

There are widespread wage increases, particularly across the leisure and hospitality.

So Bumble’s paid free week off work, that’s just another sign that if the jobs market were a dating app, it would be the employees doing the swiping.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

