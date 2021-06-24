Herreid hosts traveling tribute Vietnam wall

HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you stop by in Herreid this weekend, you might notice the memorial set up at the sports complex. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., will be available for public viewing, bringing a piece of remembrance to north-central South Dakota.

“It takes an army of volunteers, right? Always an army of volunteers. And the community really showed up, and really did a great job this morning. So, here we are.” said American Legion Post #170 Commander Andrew Van Kuren.

Van Kuren said the post originally wanted to get the memorial last year, but the pandemic postponed those plans. They also needed a place where the wall could be set up away from any traffic or loud noises, finding just the place.

“We knew some of the logistics, we needed the space. And we knew it needed to be under light 24 hours a day,” said Herreid School District CEO Lance Vander Vorst.

Van Kuren said the post wanted to get the memorial out to Herreid as a way to bring a piece of history to people in the area, an almost once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all the names on the actual memorial.

“It’s moving, when you take the time to read the names and walk this 100 yards of wall. And we also have the Afghanistan-Iraq tribute, it’s the first time it’s ever been in South Dakota,” said Van Kuren.

The memorial will be available for public viewing Friday, Saturday, and through mid-afternoon Sunday at no cost.

