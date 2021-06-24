Avera Medical Minute
Huron nonprofit expands to new downtown location

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a Facebook page in 2017 as a way for people to help out where they can, is now one of the newest storefronts in downtown Huron. But even with the more, Huron Area, Hope & Blessings is still holding its goals of connecting people to resources for help.

“My hope was that whatever I did, could help anybody. Whatever level of income, it didn’t matter if they were falling through the cracks. There would be a help.” said Founder and Co-Owner Chelsea Geyer.

Geyer said the move to a physical location comes after her, and Co-Owner Stephanie Paye, ran out of room passing along donations out of a storage unit. And they were encouraged by community members to become a permanent fixture.

“We’ve had, I mean tremendous support from the community, for being a smaller community. It’s just, it’s amazing the support we’ve received,” said Paye.

Geyer said since opening the thrift store, they’ve noticed fewer people contacting them about clothing and household items. Not only can people afford the prices, but it gives them the ability to make ends meet on their own accord.

“Many people don’t have to come and ask for help anymore, because the thrift store is here with prices that anybody can afford,” said Geyer.

The location at 258 Illinois Ave SW was also a former thrift store. And since its remodeling, many people have enjoyed the new look.

“Nothing more do I love when people come in the door every day and are like, and you can just tell by their eyes, to come in here and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. It looks so amazing in here.’” said Paye.

But Geyer said it’s important that they continue to operate as an organization to connect people in need with those in the community, and that won’t change no matter where they’re at now.

“There are still people who need help. But you know, we’re here for that too,” said Geyer.

