Increasing Rain Chances

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some showers and thunderstorms are moving through the region this morning. Most of them are well off to our south in parts of Nebraska and Iowa. The breezy conditions this morning will subside, and we’ll have another warm day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light northeast wind. There’s a chance we could see more showers and thunderstorms pop up later this afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep that chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, mainly in the evening and nighttime hours. Highs will also be cooling off for that time. We’ll be in the upper 70s to near 80 both Friday and Saturday with highs on Sunday in the low 80s across the region. The risk of severe weather the next few days looks like it will be very low.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll start to warm back up. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 80s with upper 80s and 90s returning Tuesday and Wednesday. By the middle of next week, highs will be back into the low to mid 90s. It looks like we’ll have plenty of sunshine and the dry conditions will return.

