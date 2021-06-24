Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“All they saw were trailer houses, I see a lot of people that don’t have homes now. I see a lot...
Baltic mobile home owners struggle to find new locations as moving deadline looms
South Dakota DCI agents respond to a vehicle fire and death investigation in rural Clay County...
South Dakota DCI investigating death, vehicle fire in Clay County
Daren Bagola, left, and Todd Peltier
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 in connection to rash of recent stolen vehicles
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Mama's Ladas workers
Labor shortage causing problems for Sioux Falls restaurant industry

Latest News

Indigenous groups report finding 751 unmarked graves at former residential school in Canada.
Report 751 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot