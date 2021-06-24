New owners join Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing was founded in 2018 by Chris and Callie Tuschen. Rick and Lisa Warkenthien and David and Amy Larson have now joined the Tuschens as owners of the business. The brewery has 18 tap lines that rotate a variety of house-made beers. It also has a variety of local and west coast wines and a food menu. It only operates five barrels right now but it has the capacity for 35 barrels.

“We are thrilled to have the Warkenthiens and Larsons join us as our new partners as we settle into the next stages of our business development and growth. We admire and respect both of these couples for their accomplishments and contributions to better our community. They have been avid supporters to us from day one, and we couldn’t be more honored that they have joined us on this journey.” Callie Tuschen said.

Rick Warkenthien has worked for Buffalo Ridge since it opened in November of 2018. He’s worked as a brewer, taproom server, and helped with graphic design & marketing needs.

“Buffalo Ridge has brought new life to downtown Hartford and a stronger sense of community. As a long-time homebrewer and part of the craft beer industry for many years, this has been a dream come true! To see a brewery come to Hartford and now to be part of the ownership is an opportunity we couldn’t resist,” Rick said.

The Larsons own Dave & Company Real Estate Team, which will help them bring sales and customer service experience to the brewery.

The new ownership group has already made improvements to the business, adding new events and expanding hours of operation. There is a “Meet the Owners” celebration on July 10th at the brewery. It will feature live music and food.

