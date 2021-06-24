Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: Sioux Falls police issue corrected description of hit-and-run vehicle

Police say the White Jeep Compass in this surveillance image was involved in a hit-and-run June...
Police say the White Jeep Compass in this surveillance image was involved in a hit-and-run June 19 in Sioux Falls that sent a bicyclist to the hospita.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has issued an update on the investigation into a hit-and-run case, saying they initially misidentified the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens issued the correction Friday in connection to a hit-and-run last Saturday that sent a cyclist to the hospital.

The updated release said the suspect drove a white Jeep Compass. Earlier, police said the suspect drove a white Chevy Tahoe, and released a surveillance photo. Clemens said there was confusion over the exact time of the hit-and-run, leading to the vehicle being misidentified.

Investigators say the Jeep struck a cyclist while she was on the crosswalk at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 or contact police through the P3 app.

Police are searching for a vehicle they say struck a bicyclist in Sioux Falls Saturday and left the scene.

Sioux Falls Police say a woman was riding her bicycle at around 8 am when she was struck by a white SUV at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene and the woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

The suspected SUV is described as a white Chevy Tahoe with possible damage to the front end.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana
Hill-Beaver Creek Choir opening for Foreigner
High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
Staff from the Children’s Inn are changing the situation through their Drive Out Domestic...
Vern Eide matching donations to Children’s Inn for grand opening
Baltic mayor race decided by luck of the draw
Baltic mayor’s race decided by luck of the draw
Baltic mayor’s race decided by luck of the draw
Baltic mayor’s race decided by luck of the draw