UPDATE: Sioux Falls police issue corrected description of hit-and-run vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department has issued an update on the investigation into a hit-and-run case, saying they initially misidentified the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens issued the correction Friday in connection to a hit-and-run last Saturday that sent a cyclist to the hospital.

The updated release said the suspect drove a white Jeep Compass. Earlier, police said the suspect drove a white Chevy Tahoe, and released a surveillance photo. Clemens said there was confusion over the exact time of the hit-and-run, leading to the vehicle being misidentified.

Investigators say the Jeep struck a cyclist while she was on the crosswalk at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 or contact police through the P3 app.

Police are searching for a vehicle they say struck a bicyclist in Sioux Falls Saturday and left the scene.

Sioux Falls Police say a woman was riding her bicycle at around 8 am when she was struck by a white SUV at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene and the woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

The suspected SUV is described as a white Chevy Tahoe with possible damage to the front end.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 or through the P3 app.

