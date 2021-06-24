Avera Medical Minute
Quarry Days return to Dell Rapids for 34th year

Quarry Days parade.
By Scott Engen
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids is gearing up for a big weekend of festivities. Quarry Days starts June 25 and goes through Sunday, June 27.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to some great weather this weekend so everybody can be here and have a great time,” Dan Ahlers, who has been in charge of organizing the event for nearly a decade, said.

The pandemic forced organizers to cancel Quarry Days last year, leaving a big void in the summer.

“It’s our biggest event of the year in Dell Rapids, so when we had to cancel it last year it was really hard for the community,” Ahlers said.

Now, the city’s most anticipated weekend is back, and all the action begins Friday, with a golf tournament.

“You can really feel the energy and the momentum going into this weekend,” Ahlers said. “People are excited.”

Complete with a parade, street dance, and a fireworks show, Quarry Days is expected to be a little extra special this year.

“I think people have really grown to appreciate what Quarry Days does, not having it last year,” Amber Larson, President of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce, said. “They’re looking forward to having fun again.”

And the event isn’t only about the fun, but also helping businesses return to normal, and recover from a year unlike any other.

“We’ve got people driving into town that don’t normally come into Dell Rapids,” Larson said. “So, they’re visiting the gas station or the grocery store, and any of the other businesses they’ll stop at and support.”

