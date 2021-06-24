Reutzel wins $30K at Huset’s Tuesday night

BRANDON , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The World of Outlaws wrapped up 2 great nights of racing at Huset’s Speedway last night and they were chasing the $30,000 first prize.

And it was Aaron Reutzel in car 83 who held on the beat Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz for the big first prize. Now they head over to the Jackson Motor Plex for an even bigger pay day of $50,000 and a possible $100,000 bonus.

