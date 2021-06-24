Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford International will remain at Minnehaha CC through 2024

Champions Tour and Minnehaha extend commitment 2 more years
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Great news for anyone that’s enjoyed the Sanford International the past 3 years.

It appeared that the tournament might end after the original 5 year contract concluded after Minnehaha Country Club members had voted not to have the tournament continue at their course. Actually it was a tie vote and it was rumored to be moving to Fargo. But they reached an agreement today after compromise from both sides and the Sanford International will now remain in Sioux Falls through 2024. Tournament Director Josh Brewster is encouraged by the constant growth. ”Last year you look at it with COVID going on and we were the first tournament in the world to be back (with fans) and the number of sponsors and volunteers that we had was still up. I mean that speaks to the community and this year we are breaking records left and right so it never ceases to amaze me how amazing this community is,” says Brewster.

The tournament has been a huge success in terms of attendance and the players have enjoyed the major atmosphere from day one. It also brings in $20 million per year into the Sioux Falls economy.

Again, today’s agreement means a 2-year extension for the Sanford International in Sioux Falls through 2024.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“All they saw were trailer houses, I see a lot of people that don’t have homes now. I see a lot...
Baltic mobile home owners struggle to find new locations as moving deadline looms
South Dakota DCI agents respond to a vehicle fire and death investigation in rural Clay County...
South Dakota DCI investigating death, vehicle fire in Clay County
Daren Bagola, left, and Todd Peltier
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 in connection to rash of recent stolen vehicles
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Mama's Ladas workers
Labor shortage causing problems for Sioux Falls restaurant industry

Latest News

Wings incredible season comes up 1 win short of another Robertson Cup
Recap of Aberdeen Wings amazing season that ended one win short of another Robertson Cup
Big first inning helps Canaries beat Houston 12-3
Birds look to rebound against Houston Apollos
Big night for Reutzel at Huset's Speedway
Reutzel wins $30K at Huset’s Tuesday night
June 23rd Plays of the Week
June 23rd Plays of the Week