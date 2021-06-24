Sioux Falls Canaries set to host Pride Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries will host Pride Night in support of the LGBTQ community on Friday night at the Birdcage. The Canaries will host Gary SouthShore at 7:05pm. Canaries Director of Game Operations and Entertainment John Gaskins and Cagey joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all of the activities taking place at the game.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.