Sioux Falls Canaries set to host Pride Night

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries will host Pride Night in support of the LGBTQ community on Friday night at the Birdcage. The Canaries will host Gary SouthShore at 7:05pm. Canaries Director of Game Operations and Entertainment John Gaskins and Cagey joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all of the activities taking place at the game.

