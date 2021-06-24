South Dakota leaders weigh in on President Biden’s new plan to stop violent crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past year, violent crime has risen across the nation. President Biden is aiming to stop these problems before they start, with a new five-point plan.

The strategy includes preventative measures that are proven to reduce violent crimes, such as taking immediate steps to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“Zero tolerance for gun dealers who willfully violates key existing laws and regulations. I repeat zero tolerance,” said President Biden. “If you’re willfully selling guns to someone who’s prohibited from possessing them, if you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, or willfully fail to cooperate, my message to you is this. We’ll find you, and we will seek your license to sell guns.”

The plan also gives additional support to local law enforcement agencies for the summer crime increase, as well as investing in community violence intervention programs.

In Minnehaha County, Sheriff Mike Milstead says he has seen an increase in violent crimes over the past few years, and something should be done sooner rather than later. But says it’s important for people to maintain their second amendment rights.

“Increasing law enforcement presence, working on community policing efforts, keeping our youth engaged, there are parts of this that may be very effective, there are other parts of it that may be concerning to anyone like myself personally as a gun owner, and gun enthusiast at times,” said Sheriff Milstead.

With the announcement, the President also met with leaders of several cities, including Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, who said he hopes the group will create something that can be used in all communities.

“Well, I hope we can come up with a strategy that we can all agree on. A strategy that can be customized to small, medium, and large size communities that we can go to work on,” said Allender. “There are a number of issues to be solved now. Violence is one of them, but it’s a thousand-piece puzzle because of society especially today.”

