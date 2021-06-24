Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s federal pandemic unemployment assistance programs to end Saturday

File
File
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s participation in a number of federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs is ending soon.

Labor officials say the state will terminate its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs on the weekend ending Saturday, June 26. Gov. Kristi Noem announced plans to discontinue these programs last month.

The Department of Labor will continue to pay regular state claims.

This comes as initial unemployment benefit claims fell and continued claims rose in the state’s latest jobs report.

The Department of Labor reported 199 first-time claims for the week ending in June 19, down 107 from the previous week’s total of 306. This number has been hovering around pre-pandemic levels for several months now.

Continued unemployment claims rose by 381 to 2,346. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Benefits paid since March 16, 2020, according to the Department of Labor:

· Regular State = $115.1 million

· FPUC = $237.8 million

· PUA = $20.9 million

· PEUC = $11 million

Total = Approximately $384.9 million

