Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an explosive device found in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park was built to “activate at a later time.”

Aberdeen Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the park Friday morning for a suspicious object. Authorities say the object was determined to be an explosive device and the park was closed.

Authorities say all other city parks were searched for other possible devices and that none were found.

The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Emergency Management, Brown County CERT, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, the FBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, City of Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Department, and City of Aberdeen Public Works Department aided in the investigation.

UPDATE, 12 p.m.: Authorities in Aberdeen say Wylie Park will reopen Friday afternoon after it was temporarily closed when a suspicious object was found.

The park will reopen at 1 p.m., according to Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa. He said crews have searched the park, and are in the process of clearing up the area. Storybook Land, which is located within Wylie Park, will reopen at 3 p.m. Gaa said the investigative team wants to take more time to search in that area.

Gaa said details about the object that was found will be released later after investigators have had more time to examine it. It is currently in the custody of Aberdeen police.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation said earlier Friday that Aberdeen police requested that a DCI bomb squad come to the city to assist in the investigation. Gaa says the FBI is also helping investigate the matter.

Original story

Wylie Park in Aberdeen is temporarily closed and a state bomb squad has been called into investigate after authorities say they found a “suspicious object” within park boundaries.

City Manager Joe Gaa says the object was found around 8 a.m. Friday. He did not provide any details about the object.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says a DCI bomb squad is en route to the Aberdeen area to assist with the investigation. This came “at the request” of the Aberdeen Police Department, according to the DCI.

Wylie Park is closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution.” Gaa says staff from several city departments and area law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough search of the park. The public is asked to stay away from the park during the investigation.

Storybook Land, which is located within Wylie Park, is also temporarily closed, according to a post on its Facebook page.

More details will be released “as the investigation progresses,” the DCI said.

City crews and other law enforcement agencies gather to search Wylie Park in Aberdeen after a "suspicious object" was found Friday. (Dakota News Now)

