Baltic mayor’s race decided by luck of the draw

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Baltic’s race for mayor was a tie, so the decision came down to the luck of the draw.

Tracy Petersen was appointed mayor in February after the previous mayor resigned. Due to an ordinance and circumstances with the city council election this month, the position of mayor also went before the voters with Deborah McIsaac as the challenger.

“It was really good that we had an election because Baltic hasn’t had an election in over 10 years,” McIsaac said.

The result of the June 8 election was a tie, 117 to 117. Both candidates agreed that they wished voter turnout was larger. Friday, the city held a recount.

“A recount is the right thing to do, just to make sure that everybody says it was looked at twice,” Petersen said

The recount confirmed that it was a tie, which meant the election would be decided by a game of chance.

“It’s absolutely the right way to handle it in a tie you really have to turn it over to God,” McIsaac said.

Playing cards were put into a bucket and the two candidates drew a card, whoever had the higher number would become mayor. Deborah went first and she drew a King.

“I was done I thought she’s got the King there’s no way I’m going to pull the Ace,” Petersen said.

The unlikely happened and Petersen pulled the Ace, and she’s excited to continue her work as mayor.

“They’ll see somethings coming down the pipeline that I’ve put into play,” Petersen said.

Petersen will finish out the remainder of the previous mayor’s term which ends in April. Meaning, voters could be deciding on the mayor again next spring.

