Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Colosseum tourists can go underground for first time

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.”

Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of work to shore up and restore the underground section in the presence of the founder of Tod’s, the shoe and luxury goods maker, who has footed the bill.

During the centuries when spectators filled the Colosseum to watch spectacles replete with gladiators and wild animals, the public was forbidden from venturing below stage level. The ban lasted from 80 A.D. when the amphitheater was inaugurated, until the last show in 523.

Dozens of mobile platforms and wooden elevators were employed in ancient times to haul up to stage level vivid scenery as well performers and animals for dramatic entrances.

Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo said tourists will be able to stroll down a walkway 160 meters (530 feet) long to view some of what were originally 15 corridors that circled the underground levels.

Restoration work by teams of engineers, surveyors, construction workers, architects ad archaeologists was interrupted during part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tod’s founder Diego Della Valle responded several years ago to an Italian government call for private sector funding for restoration projects in light of the country’s inability to come up with the cash to care for its immense art and archaeological treasures.

Della Valle also paid for a multi-million-euro (dollar) cleaning of the Colosseum, a monumental project which removed decades of soot and grime which made the arena look dull and dreary.

Last month, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini detailed a project to build a lightweight stage inside the area so visitors can admire the ancient monument from a central viewpoint. The stage will be retractable.

The original arena had a stage, but it was removed in the 1800s for archaeological exploration of the underground level. The new stage will also allow for holding cultural events that the minister said would be respectful of the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to...
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally