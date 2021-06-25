A Few Storms this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Friday. Highs will range from the upper 70s out west to the low to mid 80s in the east. The wind will be fairly light. We’ll see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially in central and northern South Dakota. The severe risk will be very low today.

Over the weekend, we’ll start off Saturday mostly cloudy and see shower and thunderstorm chances increasing through the afternoon and evening across the region. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 70s for most. Sunday is looking like a carbon copy with highs in the upper 70s and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather risk this weekend will also be very low.

By the beginning of next week, we’ll dry out again and start to see the sun come back out. Highs will jump into the low 80s Monday and slow increase through most of next week. By the next weekend, the Fourth of July weekend, we’ll see highs back into the 90s for most. It looks like we’ll stay dry through the holiday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.